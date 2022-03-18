March 18, 2022

Two sought after Limassol hotel scammed out of €2,800

Limassol police on Friday said they are looking for two people who scammed a hotel and left an unpaid bill of almost €2,800 this month.

According to a police spokesman, an unknown man had called a hotel in the district and made a telephone reservation for a woman.

The woman arrived at the hotel in the beginning of March and stayed there for about two weeks but left without paying the bill which amounted to almost €2,800, police added.

Media reported the man had impersonated a well-known businessman from Larnaca to persuade the hotel to make the booking.

 

