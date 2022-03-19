March 19, 2022

Ferrari’s Leclerc takes first pole of the F1 season

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc beat Red Bull's Max Verstappen to pole position in a thrilling qualifying session at the start of Formula 1's new era

Charles Leclerc put Ferrari on pole position for Formula One’s season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix on Saturday with Red Bull’s world champion Max Verstappen set to start alongside on the front row.

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz qualified third with Red Bull’s Sergio Perez fourth. Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton will line up in fifth place, alongside former Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas who qualified sixth for Alfa Romeo.

