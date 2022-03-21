March 21, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Arrest after man reports he was mugged

By Iole Damaskinos00
handcuffs 03

A 30-year-old resident of Famagusta was arrested on Sunday evening on charges of mugging and illegal drug possession.

According to police, the 30-year-old man is being held for questioning in connection with a mugging incident.

The incident, involving a 56-year-old victim, occurred on March 18 on the Ayia Napa coastal road. The 56-year-old reported while he was walking an unknown man approached him, and while speaking, snatched the man’s jewellery chains from his neck and fled.

Police were told it was the 30-year-old and an arrest warrant was issued against him and he was arrested.

A search of the man’s residence and vehicle followed during which a waist pouch containing €250 and 1g of cannabis was found and confiscated as evidence.

Related Posts

Ministry reminds clocks to go forward on Sunday

Anna Savva

Vasiliko residents protest over plans for asphalt plant

Anna Savva

Daily News Briefing

Staff Reporter

Ongoing bus strike leads to congestion in Nicosia

Constantinos Tsindas

Arrest after child pornography found on devices

Iole Damaskinos

Driver arrested five times over the limit

Iole Damaskinos
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign