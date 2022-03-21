March 21, 2022

Driver arrested five times over the limit

A 48-year-old man was found driving in Nicosia on Sunday night with a blood alcohol level five times over the limit.

According to police statement, the vehicle of the 48-year-old was stopped for inspection on a street in Nicosia at around 8.30pm. The driver tested positive for alcohol and was subsequently arrested and taken into custody.

He is expected to be brought before court for trial on Monday.

Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs is proven to be one of the main causes of fatal road collisions.

According to statistics from the last five years, one in four fatal collisions in Cyprus was caused by driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Police checks over the weekend found 29 drivers behind the wheel having consumed large amounts of alcohol or under the influence of drugs.

