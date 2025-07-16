Irish rhythms in Larnaca? That is exactly what is coming up tomorrow as the annual Larnaca Festival continues to offer quality entertainment. Its next act, direct from Ireland, is Emerald Isle, a dazzling live performance that promises to enchant audiences with the heart and soul of Irish culture. Created by Chris Hannon and brought to Cyprus by the producers of the internationally acclaimed Murphy’s Celtic Legacy, this breathtaking show celebrates the vibrant traditions, ancient legends, and timeless spirit of Ireland.

Those in Larnaca will get to enjoy this impressive show on Thursday night as part of the 40th Larnaca Festival at the Pattichion Municipal Amphitheatre at 9pm. Emerald Isle will transport spectators on a magical journey through the 32 counties of Ireland, brought to life by world-class dancers, musicians and vocalists. With thunderous rhythms, emotional melodies and electrifying choreography, the Larnaca stage will become a canvas of Celtic heritage, where ancient tales meet modern flair.

With lead dancers Lucas Lawton and Sofia Martin, the one-night-only performance will have stunning group dances, energetic solos and lively music. Also performing are Maebh Sherry, Casey Lenaghan, Shauna Dolan, Aoife O’Sullivan, Maria Sarsfield, Erin MacMillan, Oisin Lennon, James McGuirk and Sean Scally

“This is more than just a show,” say organisers, “it’s an invitation to feel the heartbeat of Ireland,” right in the heart of Larnaca.

Emerald Isle

Irish and Celtic music and dancing straight from Ireland. Part of 40th Larnaca Festival. July 17. Pattichion Municipal Amphitheatre, Larnaca. 9pm. www.ticketmaster.com.cy