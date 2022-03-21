March 21, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Entertainment What's On

Iconoclastic controversies in the frame at upcoming exhibition

By Eleni Philippou00
mirror of conflict

A photography exhibition by Nico Carpentier arriving soon in Nicosia is an arts-based research project that investigates how the memorials on the island of Cyprus provide manifestations, among others, of the Cyprus Problem. Visitors are invited to reflect on how the ‘self’ and the ‘other’ in this conflict are constructed.

The 93 photographs capture spaces across the existing divide, helping visitors identify the main characteristics and mechanics of these symbols, and how they can be related to official narratives or histories in Cyprus, but also in Turkey and Greece; how they reinforce, but sometimes also challenge, nationalist discourses.

“When the photographs across the divide are displayed next to each other, on 33 metal stands,” say organisers, “viewers can observe the similarities between these memorials in how they focus on history and identity, and how concepts such as heroism, victimhood, sacrifice and leadership are visually represented. The exhibition therefore makes the viewer wonder whether the ‘other’ was as different as one assumed before.”

The opening event on April 15 will require a sort of booking for those who want to visit as due to Covid restrictions the number of guests is still limited at the Home for Cooperation. Those interested should email [email protected] by April 11 and confirmations of attendance will be taken on first come, first served basis.

 

Mirror of Conflict

Photography exhibition by Nico Carpentier. April 15-22. Home for Cooperation, Nicosia. 6.30pm-8pm. Friday-Sunday: 9am-8pm. Reservations: [email protected] and 22-445740

Related Posts

Media for niche groups

Eleni Philippou

Go back in time: Time travel movies to watch on streaming platforms on the island

Constantinos Psillides

Playmobil exhibition revisits Greek history

Eleni Philippou

Workshop: the female anatomy of pleasure

Eleni Philippou

Themed brunch days at Vinylio Wine Etc

Eleni Philippou

Spring Equinox at the Temple of Apollo

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign