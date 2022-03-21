March 21, 2022

Kannaviou reservoir overflows

Cyprus’ fourth largest reservoir, at Kannaviou in Paphos, overflowed on Sunday morning, the community council president Abraham Abraham announced.

The reservoir has a capacity of 17 million 168 thousand cubic metres and supplies water to many areas of Paphos from Peyia to Geroskipou. It is the fourth largest in Cyprus and the third largest in Paphos, after Asprokremmos and Evretou.

Last year, the dam did not overflow, while in 2020 it overflowed in January. This is the sixth time that the Kannaviou dam has overflowed since it was built in 2006.

A delighted Abraham said that it sends a hopeful message about water supply adequacy.

To-date, five of the eight dams in the Paphos have overflowed: the Asprokremmos, Pomos, Argaka, Agia Marina Chrysochous and Kannaviou, while this year is the third best of the last decade regarding water supply from reservoirs.

 

