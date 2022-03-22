March 22, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: 16 individuals, two establishments fined for breaking Covid rules

By Iole Damaskinos01
In the last 24 hours, police issued fines to 16 individuals and two establishments for violation of Covid safety decrees.

In total, 1,568 inspections were carried out island-wide: 333 checks were carried out in Nicosia, where six individuals and one establishment were booked and in Limassol 148 checks were carried out, with one individual fined.

In Larnaca, 387 inspections were carried out resulting in two individuals and one establishment fined; in Famagusta, 490 inspections resulted in seven individuals being fined, while in Morphou, 87 inspections were carried out, without any fines.

Traffic Police carried out 123 inspections, with no bookings.

