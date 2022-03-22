March 22, 2022

Coronavirus: Three deaths and 4,673 new cases seen on Tuesday

The health ministry announced three deaths and 4,673 new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday.

The new deaths were of two women aged 53 and 70, and a man aged 92.

There are 151 people being treated for coronavirus in hospitals, 26 of whom are in serious condition.

A total of 94,943 PCR and rapid antigen tests were carried out on Tuesday, giving a positivity rate of 4.92 per cent.

The total number of cases detected since the start of the pandemic is 387,315.

 

