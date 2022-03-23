The joys of false advertising

When it comes to advertising a product, marketeers strive to entice us in by piquing our curiosity. However, things do not often turn out as expected when the actual product does not resemble the image displayed on a billboard, television advert, campaign, and packaging. To minimise disappointment, it is best to address and adjust one’s expectations rather than taking everything one sees or hears at face value.

We have all been there at one point or another. The result of an instant cake mix rarely mirrors the fluffiness and height of the inspiring cake displayed on the box; an oversized, mouth-watering cheeseburger on a billboard is a false impression of the actual meal, which appears as though someone stepped on it, and products advertised at sale prices, often turn out not to be.

It is often up to the consumer to figure out what is true, what is false, and what is pushing the envelope. Unfortunately, seductive half-truths and outright deceptions are common practice these days; terms such as “satisfaction guaranteed,” “going out of business,” “lifetime warranty,” and “free” should always be taken with a pinch of salt.

Although most businesses in Cyprus guarantee a full refund or no-questions-asked exchange policy, there are, however, a few large retailers whose exchange policy is as daunting as falling into the merciless hands of the Inquisition. Historically, businesses used the money-back promise to demonstrate their commitment to the things they offered. A simple and straightforward return policy gives customers peace of mind, knowing that what they are buying is assured to be exactly what it says it is.

As a powerful aphrodisiac, the term “free” is a favourite among retailers. The original product’s price is frequently increased to cover the expense of the free item. Another snag is being requested to pay for something in exchange for a free item, such as additional shipping and handling, which could equal or surpass the item’s cost, or pre-paying for a no quibble, 30-day money-back guarantee dietary supplement with a subscription that will auto-renew if one does not cancel first.

It does not pay to deceive the public. There is a considerable distinction between advancing the truth and making false claims in advertising. There are many big brands that have crossed the line by misrepresenting the truth, costing their companies millions of euros, and harming their reputation.

A reputable car firm was exposed for cheating emissions tests on its diesel cars in the United States of America after making false claims that the cars were low-emission, and environmentally friendly; a popular yoghurt brand landed the company with a class action settlement of millions of euros as their products were marketed as being “clinically’ and “scientifically” proven to boost one’s immune system and help regulate digestion – claims that were unproven; and a popular British supermarket chain was criticised for implying that the whole meat industry was implicated in the horse meat fiasco, which was untrue.

According to the Advertising Standards Authority, the self-regulatory organisation of the advertising industry in the United Kingdom, approximately 70 per cent of the complaints received relate to misleading advertising, proving that this is an issue consumers take seriously and that all marketeers should be mindful of.

To avoid the most common mistakes, marketeers should never omit key information, ensure the pricing is clear, never exaggerate the capability or performance of a product, have the evidence to back up one’s claims, and avoid overhyping products.

Deceptive advertising certainly harms consumers by causing them to have false beliefs about the nature of the products being advertised and thereby causing them to make different purchasing decisions than they would have made otherwise.

So, the next time you find yourself at a supermarket, lured by a flop-proof cake mix or a one-plus-one-free offer, at a pharmacy enticed by the guaranteed weight-loss programme that promises visible results in less than eight weeks, or driving past a gargantuan billboard hyping its new chicken sandwich, it is best to address and adjust your expectations rather than taking everything you see or hear at face value. Ultimately, you will be playing your part in taking the joy out of false advertising.