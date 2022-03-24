March 24, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Friday’s free testing sites for eligible groups

By Antigoni Pitta00
Photo: CNA

A total of 37 free rapid testing sites will operate around the republic on Friday, the health ministry announced.

Aside from any medical certificates exempting them from vaccination/entitling them to a free test, members of the public are also required to present identification documents such as a passport or ID card.

District Location Operating hours Telephone
Nicosia

(15 sites)

 Ayios Dometios Municipality (event hall) 8 am – 6 pm 94056785
Ayios Georgios Church, Latsia 8 am – 6 pm 99365616
Dali Community Clinic 8 am – 6 pm 96625766
Ayios Demetrios Church, Acropolis 8 am – 6 pm 99969931
Ayios Andreas Church, Aglantzia 8 am – 6 pm 96659317
Ayios Polydoros Church, courtyard, Kaimakli 8 am – 6 pm 99146623
Ayios Charalampos Church hall, Geri (aftostegasi) 8 am – 6 pm 96659317
Lakatameia Amphitheatre courtyard, behind Municipal Gallery 8 am – 6 pm 99965920
Nicosia Mall 8 am – 6 pm 99154344
Ayios Spyridonas Church, Lefkosia (behind the Police Station of Lykavitos) 8 am – 6 pm 70000166
Mall of Cyprus (underground parking area) 8 am – 6 pm 94041843
European University Cyprus (cafeteria) 8 am – 6 pm 94041843
Anthoupoli Old Community Clinic (next to the Community Council) 8 am – 6 pm 99742888
Youth Multifunctional Centre, Evrychou (former Cooperative Bank) 8 am – 12 n. 99154344
Lefkotheo Stadium (entrance) 8 am – 6 pm 96812424
Limassol

(6 sites)

 Pano Polemidia Cultural Events Hall 8 am – 6 pm 96659317
Conference Centre of Kolossi (close to Apostolos Loukas Church) 8 am – 6 pm 99942219
Cyprus University of Technology (TEPAK), ‘Tassos Papadopoulos’ building 8 am – 6 pm 99790687
Atlantica Garden Hotel, Germasogeia (6 Attikis Street) 8 am – 6 pm 94041843
Former “Orphanides” Shopping Mall, Polemidia 8 am – 6 pm 94041843
My Mall Limassol (Entrance D, next to “Public” store) 8 am – 6 pm 99790687
Larnaca

(8 sites)

 Multifunctional social centre of Larnaca (former Community Centre) 8 am – 6 pm 96678224
Makariou Housing Community Council, Kamares area (5 Ayios Vasileios Street) 8 am – 6 pm 99146623
Former Cooperative Bank of Aradippou (parking area) 8 am – 6 pm 94041843
Livadia Community Clinic 8 am – 6 pm 77774400
Metropolis Mall (entrance 5, underground parking area) 8 am – 6 pm 94041843
Dromolaxia – Meneou Municipal Amphitheatre 8 am – 12 n. 77774400
Ormideia Community Council (underground area) 8 am – 12 pm 96678224
Athienou Municipal Building 8 am – 6 pm 96659317
Paphos

(5 sites)

 Hadjimitsi Residence (behind Geroskipou Municipal Hall) 8 am – 6 pm 94057623
Former District Officer Residence 8 am – 6 pm 94041843
Kings Avenue Mall, Pafos (main entrance) 8 am – 6 pm 94041843
Chloraka Church 8 am – 6 pm 99177224
Polis Chrysochous Cultural Centre 8 am – 12 n. 94057623
Famagusta

(3 sites)

 Paralimni Municipal building (covered parking area) 8 am – 6 pm 94041843
Deryneia Senior Citizen’s Centre 8 am – 6 pm 96659317
Avgorou Senior Citizens’ club 8 am – 6 pm 96659317

 

