Coronavirus: Friday’s free testing sites for eligible groups

A total of 37 free rapid testing sites will operate around the republic on Friday, the health ministry announced.
Aside from any medical certificates exempting them from vaccination/entitling them to a free test, members of the public are also required to present identification documents such as a passport or ID card.
|District
|Location
|Operating hours
|Telephone
|Nicosia
(15 sites)
|Ayios Dometios Municipality (event hall)
|8 am – 6 pm
|94056785
|Ayios Georgios Church, Latsia
|8 am – 6 pm
|99365616
|Dali Community Clinic
|8 am – 6 pm
|96625766
|Ayios Demetrios Church, Acropolis
|8 am – 6 pm
|99969931
|Ayios Andreas Church, Aglantzia
|8 am – 6 pm
|96659317
|Ayios Polydoros Church, courtyard, Kaimakli
|8 am – 6 pm
|99146623
|Ayios Charalampos Church hall, Geri (aftostegasi)
|8 am – 6 pm
|96659317
|Lakatameia Amphitheatre courtyard, behind Municipal Gallery
|8 am – 6 pm
|99965920
|Nicosia Mall
|8 am – 6 pm
|99154344
|Ayios Spyridonas Church, Lefkosia (behind the Police Station of Lykavitos)
|8 am – 6 pm
|70000166
|Mall of Cyprus (underground parking area)
|8 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|European University Cyprus (cafeteria)
|8 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|Anthoupoli Old Community Clinic (next to the Community Council)
|8 am – 6 pm
|99742888
|Youth Multifunctional Centre, Evrychou (former Cooperative Bank)
|8 am – 12 n.
|99154344
|Lefkotheo Stadium (entrance)
|8 am – 6 pm
|96812424
|Limassol
(6 sites)
|Pano Polemidia Cultural Events Hall
|8 am – 6 pm
|96659317
|Conference Centre of Kolossi (close to Apostolos Loukas Church)
|8 am – 6 pm
|99942219
|Cyprus University of Technology (TEPAK), ‘Tassos Papadopoulos’ building
|8 am – 6 pm
|99790687
|Atlantica Garden Hotel, Germasogeia (6 Attikis Street)
|8 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|Former “Orphanides” Shopping Mall, Polemidia
|8 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|My Mall Limassol (Entrance D, next to “Public” store)
|8 am – 6 pm
|99790687
|Larnaca
(8 sites)
|Multifunctional social centre of Larnaca (former Community Centre)
|8 am – 6 pm
|96678224
|Makariou Housing Community Council, Kamares area (5 Ayios Vasileios Street)
|8 am – 6 pm
|99146623
|Former Cooperative Bank of Aradippou (parking area)
|8 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|Livadia Community Clinic
|8 am – 6 pm
|77774400
|Metropolis Mall (entrance 5, underground parking area)
|8 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|Dromolaxia – Meneou Municipal Amphitheatre
|8 am – 12 n.
|77774400
|Ormideia Community Council (underground area)
|8 am – 12 pm
|96678224
|Athienou Municipal Building
|8 am – 6 pm
|96659317
|Paphos
(5 sites)
|Hadjimitsi Residence (behind Geroskipou Municipal Hall)
|8 am – 6 pm
|94057623
|Former District Officer Residence
|8 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|Kings Avenue Mall, Pafos (main entrance)
|8 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|Chloraka Church
|8 am – 6 pm
|99177224
|Polis Chrysochous Cultural Centre
|8 am – 12 n.
|94057623
|Famagusta
(3 sites)
|Paralimni Municipal building (covered parking area)
|8 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|Deryneia Senior Citizen’s Centre
|8 am – 6 pm
|96659317
|Avgorou Senior Citizens’ club
|8 am – 6 pm
|96659317