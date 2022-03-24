March 24, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Featured

Coronavirus: No deaths, 5,186 people test positive on Thursday (Updated)

By Staff Reporter0324
coronavirus 4958989 960 720

The health ministry announced that there had been no new deaths from Covid-19 and that 5,186 had tested positive from 103,263 PCR and rapid tests, a positivity rate of 5.02 per cent.

The death toll remains at 922.

There are 151 people in hospitals of whom 24 are in serious condition. Of these, 7 are intubated.

The ministry said that the percentage of unvaccinated patients was 52 per cent.

Of the total tests, 3,859 were PCR with 498 positives. Total rapid tests numbered 99,404 with 4,688 positives.

From contact tracing, there were 366 PCRs with 61 positives and from 802 tests,  125 positives were identified.

Some 1,742 PCR tests were done privately detecting 367 positives while 42,374 rapid tests were carried out , identifying 3,033 positives.

As part of the ministry’s free testing for eligible groups, 57,030 rapid tests were done with 1,655 turning ip positive.

Primary schools saw 18,168 rapid tests with only 178 positives while secondary schools had 10,949 rapid tests and only 90 positives.

For Test-to-Stay: 6,012 rapid tests were performed yielding only 95 positives.

Nursing homes had 1,427 rapid tests, detecting 22 positives.

Closed structures saw 533 rapid tests with 3 positives.

 

Related Posts

‘People arriving faster than they can be moved out of Pournara’

Antigoni Pitta

Extra readings of the Portrait of Mona Lisa

Eleni Philippou

Tepak offers ten undergrad scholarships to Ukrainian students

Source: Cyprus News Agency

West unites to back Ukraine and seek ‘ruinous cost’ for Putin (Updated)

Reuters News Service

Cyprus is the only EU country without a university hospital, MPs hear

Iole Damaskinos

Coronavirus: Employers federation calls for lifting of measures

Antigoni Pitta
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign