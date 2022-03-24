March 24, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Entertainment What's On

Extra readings of the Portrait of Mona Lisa

By Eleni Philippou00
Audience reception of Alpha Square’s latest production at the AG Leventis Gallery have been exceptionally warm with extra stageings of Jules Tasca’s Live Drawing: A Portrait of the Mona Lisa coming up in Nicosia and Limassol.

An extra show on Sunday, April 3 has been set before the performance travels to the Rialto in Limassol on Monday, April 4 as part of the [email protected] festival.

On stage, or at the gallery venue, Christina Marouchou and Andreas Araouzos read while costume and props supervision is by Giorgos Yiannou and lights and sound design by Costas Charalambous.

The play, as well as its staged reading, is about the imagined dialogues between Leonardo da Vinci and Lady Gioconda. She is the famous Mona Lisa and her painter, Leonardo, must capture the facets of this young woman.

A Portrait of the Mona Lisa is a speculation drama about the three years it took the famous da Vinci to paint his globally known masterwork. She wants to be immortalised by the most famous painter in Europe. He has personal reasons to keep the portrait to himself rather than release it to Francesco Gioconda, who commissioned his wife’s portrait.

Leonardo and Lisa argue and debate but they also bare their souls to each other. Artist and subject develop together to acquire a sense of supreme camaraderie.

 

Live Drawing: A Portrait of the Mona Lisa

Staged reading by Christina Marouchou and Andreas Araouzos of Jules Tasca’s play. In celebration of the 8th anniversary of the A.G. Leventis Gallery. April 3. A.G. Leventis Gallery, Nicosia. 6.30pm. April 4. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. 8.30pm. €10. In English. Book on www.tickethour.com.cy and ACS Courier. Tel: 7777-7040

