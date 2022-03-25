Coronavirus: Saturday’s free testing sites for eligible groups

The testing sites for Saturday are as follows:
|
District
|
Location of testing units
|
Operating hours
|
Telephone
|
Nicosia
(24 units)
|
Mall of Cyprus (underground parking area)
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
94056785
|
Nicosia Mall
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
96625766
|
Agios Dometios Municipality (event hall)
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
94041843
|
Agios Georgios Church, Latsia
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
96812424
|
Dali Community Clinic
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
94041843
|
Anthoupoli Old Community Clinic (next to the Community Council)
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
96812424
|
Agios Charalampos Church hall, Geri (aftostegasi)
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
96625766
|
Agios Demetrios Church, Akropolis
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
99969931
|
Agios Andreas Church, Aglantzia
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
96659317
|
Agios Spyridonas Church, Lefkosia (behind the Police Station of Lykavitos)
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
99365616
|
Agiou Polydorou Church, courtyard, Kaimakli
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
94041843
|
Lakatamia Amphitheatre courtyard, behind Municipal Gallery
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
99965920
|
Pyrgos Tillirias Community Council
|
1:30 pm – 5 pm
|
77774400
|
European University Cyprus (East Wing, Ground Floor)
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
99146623
|
Lefkotheo Stadium (entrance)
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
99742888
|
Psimolofou Community Clinic
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
94041843
|
Palaiometocho Community Clinic
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
77774400
|
Neo Plaza Retail and Fun Park, Kokkinotrimithia
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
99154344
|
Astromeritis Community Council
|
9 am – 5 pm
|
70000166
|
Youth Multifunctional Centre, Evrychou (former Cooperative Bank)
|
9 am – 5 pm
|
99969931
|
Community Council Events Hall, Pera Chorio Nisou
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
96625766
|
Agia Varvara Community Council
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
96678224
|
Klirou Community Council
|
9 am – 1 pm
|
96659317
|
Arediou Community Council
|
2 pm – 6 pm
|
96659317
|
Limassol
(17 units)
|
Former “Orphanides” Shopping Mall, Polemidia
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
99790687
|
Pano Polemidia Cultural Events Hall
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
77774400
|
My Mall Limassol (Entrance D, next to “Public” store)
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
99154344
|
Conference Centre of Kolossi (close to Apostolos Loukas Church)
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
94041843
|
Atlantica Garden Hotel, Germasogeia (Attikis 6)
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
94041843
|
Germasogeia municipal parking area, (former ‘Skaros’ Tavern)
|
9 am – 5 pm
|
99742888
|
IC’ (Agios Spyridonas) Primary School, 18 Miltonos Street
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
99365616
|
Tricherousa 26th Primary School
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
99969931
|
Agios Athanasios Municipality building, underground parking area
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
94041843
|
Palodeia Community Council
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
77774400
|
Multifunctional Centre of Pyrgos, Lemesos
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
96659317
|
Trachoni Community Council
|
9 am – 1 pm
|
99942219
|
Pelendri Community Council
|
9 am – 12 n.
|
99790687
|
Sports Centre “Glafkos Clerides”, Agros
|
1 pm – 5 pm
|
99790687
|
Former Cooperative Bank of Pachna Hall
|
10 am – 3 pm
|
77774400
|
Trimiklini Community Council (old Primary School)
|
10 am – 3 pm
|
99790687
|
Cyprus University of Technology (TEPAK), ‘Tassos Papadopoulos’ building
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
94041843
|
Larnaca
(10 units)
|
Metropolis Mall (entrance 5, underground parking area)
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
94041843
|
Multifunctional social centre of Larnaka (former Community Centre)
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
96678224
|
Makariou Housing Community Council, Kamares area, Larnaka (5 Agios Vasileios Street)
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
99146623
|
Former Cooperative Bank of Aradippou (parking area)
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
94041843
|
Livadia Community Clinic
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
77774400
|
Dromolaxia – Meneou Municipal Amphitheatre
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
94041843
|
Xylotymvou Old Market Building
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
70000166
|
Mosfiloti Community Clinic
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
96678224
|
Xylofagou Cutlural Hall (next to the roundabout)
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
99965920
|
Zygi Community Council
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
77774400
|
Paphos
(8 units)
|
Kings Avenue Mall, Pafos (main entrance)
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
77774400
|
Hadjimitsi Residence (behind Geroskipou Municipal Hall)
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
94057623
|
Former District Officer Residence
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
94041843
|
Timi Community Clinic
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
77774400
|
“Vrisi ton Pegiotisson” Square, Pegeia
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
99177224
|
Multifunctional hall of Empa Community Council
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
94041843
|
Tsada Community Council Square
|
9 am – 1 pm
|
99177224
|
Giolou Community Clinic
|
2 pm – 5 pm
|
99177224
|
Famagusta
(6 units)
|
Paralimni Municipal building (covered parking area)
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
94041843
|
Sotira Social Support Centre (opposite Municipality)
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
94041843
|
Frenaros Community Council
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
99154344
|
Agia Napa Church, Agia Napa
|
9 am – 5 pm
|
96659317
|
Vrysoulles – Acheritou Community Clinic
|
9 am – 1 pm
|
96659317
|
Achna Forest Community Clinic
|
2 pm – 6 pm
|
96659317
