March 25, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Saturday’s free testing sites for eligible groups

By Staff Reporter040
Photo: CNA

The testing sites for Saturday are as follows:

District

Location of testing units

Operating hours

Telephone

Nicosia

(24 units)

Mall of Cyprus (underground parking area)

9 am – 6 pm

94056785

Nicosia Mall

9 am – 6 pm

96625766

Agios Dometios Municipality (event hall)

9 am – 6 pm

94041843

Agios Georgios Church, Latsia

9 am – 6 pm

96812424

Dali Community Clinic

9 am – 6 pm

94041843

Anthoupoli Old Community Clinic (next to the Community Council)

9 am – 6 pm

96812424

Agios Charalampos Church hall, Geri (aftostegasi)

9 am – 6 pm

96625766

Agios Demetrios Church, Akropolis

9 am – 6 pm

99969931

Agios Andreas Church, Aglantzia

9 am – 6 pm

96659317

Agios Spyridonas Church, Lefkosia (behind the Police Station of Lykavitos)

9 am – 6 pm

99365616

Agiou Polydorou Church, courtyard, Kaimakli

9 am – 6 pm

94041843

Lakatamia Amphitheatre courtyard, behind Municipal Gallery

9 am – 6 pm

99965920

Pyrgos Tillirias Community Council

1:30 pm – 5 pm

77774400

European University Cyprus (East Wing, Ground Floor)

9 am – 6 pm

99146623

Lefkotheo Stadium (entrance)

9 am – 6 pm

99742888

Psimolofou Community Clinic

9 am – 6 pm

94041843

Palaiometocho Community Clinic

9 am – 6 pm

77774400

Neo Plaza Retail and Fun Park, Kokkinotrimithia

9 am – 6 pm

99154344

Astromeritis Community Council

9 am – 5 pm

70000166

Youth Multifunctional Centre, Evrychou (former Cooperative Bank)

9 am – 5 pm

99969931

Community Council Events Hall, Pera Chorio Nisou

9 am – 6 pm

96625766

Agia Varvara Community Council

9 am – 6 pm

96678224

Klirou Community Council

9 am – 1 pm

96659317

Arediou Community Council

2 pm – 6 pm

96659317

Limassol

(17 units)

Former “Orphanides” Shopping Mall, Polemidia

9 am – 6 pm

99790687

Pano Polemidia Cultural Events Hall

9 am – 6 pm

77774400

My Mall Limassol (Entrance D, next to “Public” store)

9 am – 6 pm

99154344

Conference Centre of Kolossi (close to Apostolos Loukas Church)

9 am – 6 pm

94041843

Atlantica Garden Hotel, Germasogeia (Attikis 6)

9 am – 6 pm

94041843

Germasogeia municipal parking area, (former ‘Skaros’ Tavern)

9 am – 5 pm

99742888

IC’ (Agios Spyridonas) Primary School, 18 Miltonos Street

9 am – 6 pm

99365616

Tricherousa 26th Primary School

9 am – 6 pm

99969931

Agios Athanasios Municipality building, underground parking area

9 am – 6 pm

94041843

Palodeia Community Council

9 am – 6 pm

77774400

Multifunctional Centre of Pyrgos, Lemesos

9 am – 6 pm

96659317

Trachoni Community Council

9 am – 1 pm

99942219

Pelendri Community Council

9 am – 12 n.

99790687

Sports Centre “Glafkos Clerides”, Agros

1 pm – 5 pm

99790687

Former Cooperative Bank of Pachna Hall

10 am – 3 pm

77774400

Trimiklini Community Council (old Primary School)

10 am – 3 pm

99790687

Cyprus University of Technology (TEPAK), ‘Tassos Papadopoulos’ building

9 am – 6 pm

94041843

Larnaca

(10 units)

 

Metropolis Mall (entrance 5, underground parking area)

9 am – 6 pm

94041843

Multifunctional social centre of Larnaka (former Community Centre)

9 am – 6 pm

96678224

Makariou Housing Community Council, Kamares area, Larnaka (5 Agios Vasileios Street)

9 am – 6 pm

99146623

Former Cooperative Bank of Aradippou (parking area)

9 am – 6 pm

94041843

Livadia Community Clinic

9 am – 6 pm

77774400

Dromolaxia – Meneou Municipal Amphitheatre

9 am – 6 pm

94041843

Xylotymvou Old Market Building

9 am – 6 pm

70000166

Mosfiloti Community Clinic

9 am – 6 pm

96678224

Xylofagou Cutlural Hall (next to the roundabout)

9 am – 6 pm

99965920

Zygi Community Council

9 am – 6 pm

77774400

Paphos

(units)

Kings Avenue Mall, Pafos (main entrance)

9 am – 6 pm

77774400

Hadjimitsi Residence (behind Geroskipou Municipal Hall)

9 am – 6 pm

94057623

Former District Officer Residence

9 am – 6 pm

94041843

Timi Community Clinic

9 am – 6 pm

77774400

“Vrisi ton Pegiotisson” Square, Pegeia

9 am – 6 pm

99177224

Multifunctional hall of Empa Community Council

9 am – 6 pm

94041843

Tsada Community Council Square

9 am – 1 pm

99177224

Giolou Community Clinic

2 pm – 5 pm

99177224

Famagusta 

(6 units)

Paralimni Municipal building (covered parking area)

9 am – 6 pm

94041843

Sotira Social Support Centre (opposite Municipality)

9 am – 6 pm

94041843

Frenaros Community Council

9 am – 6 pm

99154344

Agia Napa Church, Agia Napa

9 am – 5 pm

96659317

Vrysoulles – Acheritou Community Clinic

9 am – 1 pm

96659317

Achna Forest Community Clinic

2 pm – 6 pm

96659317

(NG)

