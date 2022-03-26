March 26, 2022

ECB’s Lagarde due in Cyprus next week

President of the European Central Bank (ECB) Christine Lagarde will be in Cyprus next week following an invitation from Central Bank Governor Constantinos Herodotou, it was announced on Saturday as part of the president’s upcoming schedule.

Lagarde is slated to meet President Nicos Anastasiades on Wednesday. The main topic of discussion is expected to be the consequences in the Eurozone of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to a statement from the presidential palace.

“The visit comes at a time when the Ukrainian crisis is inevitably having an impact on the EU economy,” the statement said.

Also next week, Anastasiades will meet with the Commander of the Egyptian Army, Lieutenant General Osama Askar, who will visit Cyprus. They will exchange views on issues of mutual interest focusing on current regional and international developments.

