May 26, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Business Cyprus

Lower fees for containers with low-cost cargo at Limassol port

By Gina Agapiou
limani lemesou 26052022

Lower fees for the import and export of containers containing low value products will be introduced at Limassol port, following an agreement between the transport ministry and Eurogate, the port’s container terminal operator, the transport ministry announced on Thursday.

The agreement to lower charges “is a very important development at this time,” Transport Minister Yiannis Karousos said in a statement.

The charges agreed are €150 per 20-foot container and €213 per 40-foot container.

The previous general charges for container handling were €214 per 20-foot container and €328 per 40-foot container, meaning a reduction of €64 and €115 respectively.

The reduced port fees ensure the continuation of export and import of recyclable materials, bentonite and other low-cost materials, which, due to their sensitive value, have been significantly affected.

“The agreement that has been reached resolves yet another problem amidst the pressure on the Cypriot economy due to the increases caused by global inflation,” the minister added.

Karousos noted the government will continue to take all actions for better and more economical service to port users, affected businesses and residents.

 

