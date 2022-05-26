May 26, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Man, 63 arrested after allegedly shooting son during argument

By Elias Hazou
img b87cb51c98adbf72b814937c6c2160ca v
Photo: Christos Theodorides

A 69-year-old man was arrested late on Thursday on suspicion of attempted murder, after he told police he had shot his son with a shotgun.

Police said the man turned himself over to Kofinou police station telling officers he had just shot his son, aged 45, after an argument.

The incident happened around 7.15pm in the village of Pyrga, Larnaca district.

Police went to the scene of the crime, finding that the son was wounded in the shoulder. The son was rushed to Nicosia general hospital, where he underwent surgery. His condition was described as non life-threatening.

The 69-year-old father was taken to Larnaca general hospital for treatment for head injuries he sustained, apparently during a tussle where his son tried to disarm him.

