May 27, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Featured

Coronavirus: All Covid entry restrictions scrapped from June 1

By Anna Savva0727

Citing the improved epidemiological situation, cabinet on Friday abolished the action plan at airports and ports, effectively scrapping coronavirus-related entry requirements. The new regime comes into effect on June 1.

In a written statement, the transport ministry said that all travelers, irrespective of their country of origin, will from June 1 no longer be required to show a valid vaccination certificate or a certificate of recovery from coronavirus or a negative PCR or rapid antigen test.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Transport Minister Yiannis Karousos said the decision meant a return to normality as regards travel.

Flights’ capacity was at a very high level, with passenger traffic in May estimated 77 per cent of the corresponding period in the pre-pandemic year of 2019, with an average of 30,000 passengers a day.

“Of course, efforts are underway to increase this rate and capacity even more and the results are fairly positive. We will not only reach but surpass the target we had set as regards flight capacity and the number of passengers,” he added.

Asked whether Friday’s decision meant the compulsory use of face masks inside airports was also being scrapped, he said that henceforth the instructions of the health ministry will apply.

If the ministry stipulates that airport terminals are high risk, then masks will have to worn. Otherwise, masks will not be required inside airport buildings.

