Cyprus Business Now

The Nicosia Tourism Board (Etap Nicosia) announced on Thursday the successful completion of the Facilitating Accessibility in Support of Tourism (FAST) programme, which took place on May 18-19, 2022.

The event was attended by partners from Slovenia, Austria, Cyprus, Portugal and Greece.

During the meeting, the various modules of the educational material that will be created for the work profile of the Access Travel Facilitator were presented.

The five sections that will be developed will include the management of people with disabilities and first aid, cultural differences, tourism, basic computer knowledge, as well as organizational skills, problem solving and communication.

At the same time, presentations were made from the accessible Ablebook platform and the Ministry of Tourism, with the latter showcasing good practices in accessible tourism that are currently being implemented in Cyprus.

The Cyprus Ports Authority on Thursday said that it had organised a special training programme for students and professors.

The programme, which was taught at the authority’s facilities, was taught by professors from the University of Pittsburgh.

The event involved visits to the port facilities at the New and Old Ports of Limassol, as well as the Port of Vassilikos.

According to an announcement by the authority, the students had the opportunity to visit the administrators of the New Port of Limassol and to be informed about their activities, as well as to visit the facilities in the port area of ​​Vassilikos.

The Cyprus Ports Authority also thanked DP World, P&O, Eurogate, VTTV and Vassilikos Cement Factory Works for their participation in the above training programme.

The authority also thanked the Limassol Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Evel), which provided its event hall for a discussion involving the administration and management of the Cyprus Ports Authority and the Association of Cyprus Shipping Agents.

European University Cyprus on Thursday announced that it will hold an event that will examine the financial technology (fintech) landscape in Cyprus.

The event, entitled “A landscape assessment of FinTech (financial technologies) in the Middle East, North Africa and the Mediterranean (MENA) region”, will take place on Tuesday 31 May at 16:00 at the Start-Up Centre of the university.

The initiative ultimately seeks to promote research in the fintech space in Cyprus.

Among the speakers at the event will be Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission vice-chairman George Karatzias, as well as European University Cyprus dean and associate professor Pieris Chourides, among others.

The event will involve exhibits on a number of topics, including regional market information on alternative financial activities, as well as fintech developments in the MENA region.

“The event is an opportunity to present the work of the Euro-MED and MENA Regional Centre and to discuss the next research milestones with stakeholders,” the university said in a statement.

The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) ended Thursday, May 26 with profits.

The main Cyprus Stock Market Index was at 68.34 points at 16:15 during the day, reflecting a rise of 1.49 per cent over the previous day of trading.

The FTSE / CySE 20 Index was at 42.31 points, which represents an increase of 2.03 per cent.

The total value of transactions came up to €152,845.

In terms of the sub-indexes, the main, alternative, and investment firm indexes all rose, increasing by 2.03 per cent, 0.81 per cent and 1.52 per cent respectively.

The hotel index remained stable.

The biggest investment interest was attracted by the Bank of Cyprus (+0.49 per cent), Hellenic Bank (+2.88 per cent), Salamis Tours (+2.08 per cent), Demetra (+1.65 per cent), Logicom (+4.4 per cent) and Vassiliko Cement Works (no change).