May 27, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Environment

Event in Protaras to address plastic usage in tourism industry

By Jean Christou
erik mclean gjcx5khulzi unsplash

By Andrea Charalambous

As part of the project ‘Keep our Sand and Sea Plastic Free’ an event will take place on Wednesday, June 1 at Malama Beach Holiday Village, Protaras.

The project aims to bring tourists, businesses and residents together to re-think the use of single-use plastic items in coastal areas.

The event, starting at 4.30pm, will be attended by the deputy minister of tourism, Savvas Perdios, Helen Caron, member of the board of trustees of the TUI Care Foundation/TUI Group Product and Purchasing Director, Elke Dens, Director of Global Programmes of the Travel Foundation, UK, as well as mayors and community leaders.

The event will be held in English and registration at [email protected] by May 27 is required to participate.

