A minute with Alexander Chaushian Musician

Where do you live?

I live in London with my cello

What did you have for breakfast?

I am in Dubai at the moment so it was eggs benedict, smoked salmon and orange juice

Describe your perfect day

Perfect day would be the day after a concert where I felt I played better than expected

Best book ever read?

Crime and Punishment by Dostoevsky. It’s just shocking how well he understands human subconsciousness and psychological structure

Best childhood memory?

My family

What is always in your fridge?

Cold water

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

I don’t drive but if I did then jazz.

What’s your spirit animal?

I love lions and their extraordinary power

What are you most proud of?

I am not really proud of anything that I have achieved but I would say I am very proud to be organising a music festival in Cyprus with Pharos Arts Foundation, what they have managed to do in Arts, is actually outstanding

What movie scene has really stayed with you?

Godfather all of the scenes are of the highest order but the horse’s head in the morning was unexpected))))

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

My family

If you could time travel when/where would you go?

To 1915, to stop Armenian Genocide

What is your greatest fear?

No real fears as whatever is supposed to happen will happen

What would you say to your 18-year-old self?

You are going to lose your hair in a few years

Name the one thing that would stop you dating someone

Ignorance and bad hygiene

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?

I would probably listen to Bach and watch 24 season 5 ))))