May 29, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Fire destroys parked car in Paphos

By Katy Turner00
fire paphos

The police and fire service have launched an investigation after a vehicle caught fire on Sunday morning.

According to a police spokesman, the fire broke out at 3.30am on a car belonging to a 32-year-old who had parked it outside her house in Paphos.

The fire service went to the scene and put out the blaze before it was able to spread to other areas, however it still caused extensive damage to the car.

The scene was put under watch overnight.

Members of Paphos police headquarters and fire department visited the scene on Sunday morning to try and establish the cause of the fire.

 

Related Posts

Traffic problems expected in Nicosia as roadworks continue

Katy Turner

Young woman rescued after fall at Sea Caves

Katy Turner

Ankara asserting ‘absolute authority’ over north

CM Guest Columnist

‘Fight against corruption requires effective monitoring’

Antigoni Pitta

Nammos Limassol welcomes summer with three-day live music event

Eleni Philippou

Shoplifters get creative with bags that neutralise anti-theft tags

Antigoni Pitta
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign