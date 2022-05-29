May 29, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Israeli defence minister expected, to observe military exercise

By Katy Turner00
benny
Israeli defence minister Benny Gantz

Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz is expected in Cyprus in the next couple of days to watch the large bilateral military exercise on the island Agapinor, which started on Sunday.

The National Guard are taking part in the exercise as are land are air force representatives from the Israeli armed forces.

According to the Jerusalem Post, Gantz had written on Twitter that he had spoken to his “friend” and Cypriot counterpart Charalambos Petrides with whom he had discussed the importance of the exercise.

“I stressed,” he wrote, “the military bond between our two countries that contributes to regional stability”.

The Israeli military forces are calling the exercise by a different name, Chariots of Fire.

It will finish on Thursday.

The ministry of defence said the exercise was part of bilateral defence agreements with Israel, and shows the excellent relations between the two countries over the last few years in terms of defence and security.

 

Related Posts

Hunters demonstrating outside palace reassured problems will be addressed

Katy Turner

Projects worth €370 million to revitalise mountain areas

Katy Turner

A challenge to union power

Kyriacos Iacovides

Former uni rector officially launches bid for president

Katy Turner

Fragmentation of the people’s team

Theo Panayides

Interior minister catches Covid, second time

Katy Turner
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign