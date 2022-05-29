May 29, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Sport

Kontides takes silver medal in Mexico

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00
Cypriot sailor Pavlos Kontides clinched the silver medal in the ILCA 7 Men’s World Championship which wrapped up on Sunday in Mexico.

The silver medallist in the 2012 Olympics entered the championship’s Gold fleet’s final day in the third slot and with one fifth and one twelfth position, later passing New Zealand’s Thomas Saunders to secure second spot with 68 points trailing France’s Jean Baptist Bernaz and in front of Croatia’s Filip Jurisic with 75 points.

Jurisic was among Kontides’ training partners, completing their preparation in Cyprus last December along with other top-class sailors.

The silver medal in Mexico is Kontides’ third medal in a world championship after the consecutive golds in 2017 and 2018. This medal comes after his victory in the Hyeres World Cup confirming his No1 ranking.

 

The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

