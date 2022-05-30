May 30, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

78 traffic violations reported during checks in Limassol

By Staff Reporter01
Police

By Andrea Charalambous

Limassol traffic police’s motorcycle units reported a total of 78 violations after checks carried out between 7.00 am on Sunday and 2.00 am on Monday, police said in a statement on Monday.

The operation aimed to prevent serious and fatal road collisions, as well as to deal with delinquency and nuisance caused by vehicles that have undergone modifications.

A total of 98 vehicles were checked for modifications and their suitability with police confiscating 18 vehicles.

Five drivers were found to be driving under the influence of alcohol. Four cases of driving under the influence of drugs are being investigated.

And 18 were booked for driving without driver’s licence or with a licence that has expired.

Another 20 concerned people driving vehicles without insurance, without an MOT certificate or for driving vehicles that had worn tires and damaged headlights.

Five people were reported after they were found to be driving vehicles that had been declared as immobilized and two people to be driving vehicles whose registration had been cancelled.

At the same time 14 traffic violations concerned a failure to wear a seat belt, using a mobile phone while driving, not wearing a helmet and violating traffic rules.

 

 

Related Posts

Reduced water supply in Larnaca on June 1

Staff Reporter

Elam’s Christou to run for president

Christodoulos Mavroudis

Three boats with irregular migrants, five held for people smuggling (updated)

Jonathan Shkurko

Daily News Briefing

Staff Reporter

Weather forecast: Fine, with above average temperatures

Anna Savva

Piano fest takes to stage for second time

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign