Grants to help vulnerable families with price rises to be paid by end June

One-off grants approved by cabinet on Friday for vulnerable groups of the population will be paid directly into beneficiaries’ bank accounts before the end of June, the deputy ministry of welfare said on Monday.
The deputy ministry issued the clarifications with details on who is eligible for the special assistance that was approved by cabinet in an effort to cushion vulnerable households from the sharp increase in energy prices as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
It was among a package of measures aiming to help pensioners and vulnerable groups of the population, ease electricity and fuel costs and support farmers and livestock breeders.
Six categories of beneficiaries are eligible for the one-off grants based on household income and the number of underage children, the deputy ministry said as it gave specific examples.
The six categories are:
- All family units with dependent children under 18 who had an annual gross income in 2021 up to €10,000. The grant is €150 per child aged up to 18.
- All family units with dependent children under 18 who had an annual gross income in 2021 from €10,001 to €19,500. The grant is €120 per child aged up to 18.
- All family units with dependent children under 18 who had an annual gross income in 2021 from €19,501 to €29,000 with three or more children. The grant is €100 for the third and every child after that aged up to 18.
- All family units with dependent children under 18 who had an annual gross income in 2021 from €29,001 to €39,000 with three of more children. The grant is €80 for the third and every child after that aged up to 18.
- All family units with dependent children under 18 who had an annual gross income in 2021 from €29,001 to €49,00 with three of more children. The grant is €60 for the third and every child after that aged up to 18.
- All family units who are eligible for minimum guaranteed income or recipients of the public benefit and do not have dependent children under 18. The grant is €100 for the beneficiary, €50 for the spouse and €25 for every child of the beneficiary aged between 18 and 28 who belongs to the family unit.
The money will be paid in direct, without the need for an application, by bank transfer to beneficiaries. It will be paid once, not later than the end of June. The exact date will be announced in the next few days.
The grant will not be taken into consideration in calculating total income to determine the eligibility or income category of beneficiaries in schemes they already participate.