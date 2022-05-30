May 30, 2022

Live music returns to Prozak

By Eleni Philippou033
fetokaki

Prozak is a favourite local spot just outside the capital’s Venetian walls, serving cool drinks and friendly vibes. There are lots to like about Prozak Kafeneio, its delicious brandy sours are certainly one of them. Yet besides its cosy atmosphere with a living room vibe indoors and a green garden outdoors, Prozak often hosts events and cultural happenings.

In the past, these have included art exhibitions, pop-up markets, open mic nights and live music evenings. This June, two local bands are stopping by Prozak to offer more evenings of live performances. Coming up first is musician Sophie Fetokaki who will perform her first solo show at Prozak on Thursday.

During her intimate gig, starting at 8.45pm, Fetokaki will share songs from her recent release Abundance as well as new songs and a few folkloric gems from her extensive repertoire. More than just another musical evening though, June 2’s performance is also a fundraiser for Fetokaki’s UK tour, which will begin on June 8 with dates in London, Somerset, Cornwall and Suffolk.

A few days later another musical act will be at Prozak. Trio ensemble Migdin will return to the café-bar on Saturday for their first post-Covid appearance, refreshed and ready to take the Prozak floor once more.

 

Sophie Fetokaki

Live music performance. June 2. Prozak Kafeneio, Nicosia. 8.45pm. €7. Tel: 22-104244

Migdin

Live music performance. June 4. Prozak Kafeneio, Nicosia. 8pm. €5. Tel: 22-104244

 

