May 30, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Business Entertainment International

Movie stocks take off as ‘Top Gun’ sequel hits screens

By Reuters News Service01
movie stocks

US cinema stocks took off on Friday amid soaring expectations for the Memorial Day weekend debut of the sequel to the Tom Cruise blockbuster, “Top Gun”.

Cinemark Holdings (CNK.N), AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC.N) and Imax Corp (IMAX.N) each rallied more than 6 per cent as “Top Gun: Maverick” debuted in cinemas, with box office analysts projecting the Paramount film will be one of the biggest box office hits of the summer.

The movie had been scheduled for release in 2020, but was delayed multiple times during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shares of Paramount Global (PARA.O), formerly ViacomCBS, rallied 3.5 per cent.

The Rotten Tomatoes movie review website showed the sequel to the 1986 blockbuster with a 97 per cent rating from established film critics and a 99 per cent rating from audience reviewers.

In the movie, 59-year-old Cruise reprises his role as a cocky Navy pilot, whose call sign is Maverick, with a penchant for bucking authority.

Users on Stocktwits, popular with retail investors, posted memes about the movie, as well as links to reviews and other messages speculating that it would lift related cinema stocks.

Shawn Robbins, chief analyst at BoxOffice Pro, recently estimated that ticket sales would hit $100 million over the Memorial Day weekend in the United States and Canada. That would make it the highest-grossing debut of Cruise’s career.

Shares of AMC soared in 2021 as part of a trading frenzy around several so-called meme stocks. So far in 2022, AMC’s stock has tumbled 51 per cent, while Cinemark has gained 6 per cent.

Related Posts

How a Russian billionaire shielded assets from European sanctions

Reuters News Service

Russia working on new mechanism to service foreign debt

Reuters News Service

Germany denies VW China investment guarantees over human rights concerns

Reuters News Service

First cruise ship welcomed to Ayia Napa marina (video)

Katy Turner

Fintechs fail to make a dent in Mexico as cash remains king

Reuters News Service

Get your crypto house in order, old guard tells Davos debutantes

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign