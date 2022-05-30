May 30, 2022

Weekend Escapes: Episode 2

By Paul Lambis01
nola thumb

Alexandros Tsangarides takes us on a creative, culinary journey to Paphos in the second episode of the recently created series “Weekend Escapes,” showcasing an international cuisine restaurant that lies at the heart of Paphos’ Municipal Square with impeccable views of the city and beyond.

Created as part of an exclusive partnership with leading English-language daily, Cyprus Mail, “Weekend Escapes” is a digital-first entertainment platform that aims to engage, delight, and expand a worldwide audience in true cinematic flair, featuring sexy drone shots, and 360 viewing.

Catch the weekly series on Cyprus Mail’s social media platforms, and on Weekend Escapes’ YouTube Channel

