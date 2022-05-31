Sustainability in e-commerce: an integrated value, not a side kick

By Nicos Andronicou

Never has the world needed sustainable action more vigorously than it does at the present moment. If the global pandemic taught us anything, it is that the new normal cannot be anything but a reinvented sustainability ethos that drives market dynamics and which essentially shapes the biggest reinvention opportunity in decades: a golden moment to rethink business practices at their very core.

Placing sustainability at the core of a business strategy implies that it is no longer a soft corporate social responsibility action (CSR) but a key horizontal value for any organisation or company. Sustainability must, therefore, be embedded not only quantitatively in the way energy is consumed or materials are used, but also qualitatively in the mindset and work mentality of employees and team members. More importantly, it should reflect the very essence of the business itself: seeking to transform consumers into informed customers who actively seek a better lifestyle within an improved context.

Businesses that operate largely online or offer online solutions should lead the sustainability path as game-changers and set an example for all types of businesses. Sustainability is a necessary strategic decision; WE need to embed sustainable actions throughout our operations, logistics and procedures as a set of responsible decisions to reduce the negative impact on the environment and society at large. This is particularly important for consumer product companies, as there is a higher expectation than other industries to use technology not only during the design process of new initiatives or products but also as a process in the use of the Internet of Things (IoT). Planned out strategies, in this sense, must operate assets and equipment in an energy-efficient manner that is safe for the environment and the people involved.

Taking entire businesses online means we need to invest in sustainability at its very core; start with any recycling procedures which ensure serious action in reducing our carbon footprint and effecting meaningful change at all levels across and over daily operations. Online businesses should definitely shift towards recycled cardboard boxes while at the same time, effect an integrated process in warehouses to collect, sort and send both paper and nylon materials to recycle units. The logistics and procedures of warehousing are incremental in adopting a sustainable point of view in how our businesses are run, through automation, staff training and warehouse organisation.

At the same time, entrepreneurs must invest in human resource sustainability training, so that our teams become the strongest advocates of

a more informed and considerate way of working. Online is more sustainable, improves business performance and drives innovation too. For example, the use of cloud services to store data and have software systems in place that deal both with our supply chain data and the data received through our e-commerce site and mobile app is fundamental; paperless is a necessity and not wishful thinking. Team members are the ambassadors of this effort: offering a platform through which they can upgrade their skills and become more sustainable-conscious works wonders for online businesses that depend on staff to catch up on the super-fast changing context of the digital world.

While sustainability starts within the organisation, expanding the funnel towards a wider impact policy for society at large is crucial. Sustainability can’t go far without an entrenched social mentality on thinking green and choosing sustainability as a lifestyle. Actions organised through CSR must aim in reusing materials and mobilising social groups in becoming more considerate and benefiting from sustainability initiatives.

As in any entrepreneurial endeavour or business strategy, the real value of sustainability lies in vision combined with a series of short-term goals to reach the endpoint.

The cultivation of mindfulness in our decision-making beyond cost-related concerns, the courage to effect backbone change to win hearts and minds in favour of sustainability and the importance of building connections with stakeholders and other industry players to multiply the sustainability effect are the text between the lines.

Nobody can afford NOT to go sustainable; whether as a cold business realisation or because, in the end, business needs sustainability to be sustainable in all ways.

Nicos Andronicou is Founder and CEO of the WE Group