A minute with Manos Gryparis Radio producer, gaming podcaster and website manager

Where do you live?

I live in Nicosia, alone for last years (with a break of – let’s say 1 year – in 2021).

What did you have for breakfast?

A cup of tea, a slice of bread and a slice of cheese.

Describe your perfect day

A Saturday where I would wake up having nothing to do (science fiction), playing my favourite video game, then going to watch stand-up comedy and ending up after that for a romantic dinner (with no obligations on Sunday).

Best book ever read?

Neil Strauss – The Game

Best childhood memory?

Playing football with friends, either outside, or inside my house with my favourite Amiga 1200.

What is always in your fridge?

Lettuce, cheese, eggs, butter, pineapple, bread, water and several other fruits because I like to eat healthy.

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

I always listen to Latin music because I danced Latin for five years.

What’s your spirit animal?

I don’t believe in spirit animals.

What are you most proud of?

That I have a successful website (GameWorld.gr). Our community loves our work because we are honest in our news and reviews and care about the money that they will spend.

What movie scene has really stayed with you?

What Dreams May Come. The ending was extraordinary. It makes me cry whenever I see it.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

I thought about reviving my grandfather, but he would tell me: “Oh don’t pick me. Pick the ideal woman for you and go out”. So, there you are.

If you could time travel when/where would you go?

To the third grade of Junior-High School, where I would tell myself: “Just go to a Technological High-School, otherwise you will regret it’.

What is your greatest fear?

Death

What would you say to your 18-year-old self?

Basically, I would tell him to start his own business earlier than I did (22).

Name the one thing that would stop you dating someone

I don’t date gold diggers.

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?

I would stay with people that mean a lot to me. Swear about Greek politics in social media because I wouldn’t care having my account banned. 24hour Livestream, playing video games with my community.