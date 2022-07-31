August 1, 2022

England win Women’s Euro with extra-time win over Germany

By Reuters News Service098
Substitute Chloe Kelly's first international goal won the match for the Lionesses to send Wembley wild

England beat Germany 2-1 in the Women’s European Championship final on Sunday to claim their first ever major title in front of a record crowd on home soil.

England forward Ella Toone opened the scoring in the 62nd minute with a beautiful chipped finish, moments after coming on as a substitute. However, that was cancelled out by Germany’s Lina Magull who fired in an equaliser from close range 17 minutes later.

The match finished 1-1 after 90 minutes to take it into extra time. The sides could not be separated until 110th minute when England forward Chloe Kelly reacted quickest to a loose ball from a corner and poked in the winner.

