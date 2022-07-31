August 1, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Turkey issues new Navtex for exercises off the north

By Staff Reporter0441
File Photo

Turkey has issued a new Navtex, naval alert, for various military exercises off Cyprus, state radio reported on Sunday.

The Navtex concerns exercises by the Turkish navy using live fire, off the Karpas peninsula between August 15 to September 29.

