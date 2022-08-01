August 1, 2022

Six arrested for illegal employment in latest clamp-down

Six individuals were arrested for illegal employment cases that emerged from inspections of premises by immigration police in the last twenty-four hours, in the districts of Famagusta and Larnaca.

A 23-year-old third country national was found working without a permit in Ayia Napa and was taken to the local police station, where, after being questioned and accused in writing of the crime of illegal employment, he was released. His 52-year-old employer was also called to the police station and accused in writing.

Additionally, a 26-year-old third country national, found working illegally at restaurant in Ayia Napa, was arrested, questioned, and accused in writing, as was the 50-year-old owner of the restaurant who has been summoned before the Court.

In Larnaca, during the search of a premise following a tip-off, police found and arrested two more illegal workers. The two men were also charged in writing and released to be summoned before the Court. A case of illegal employment is being investigated against their 53-year-old employer.

