August 2, 2022

Cyprus Mail
CyprusFeatured

First monkeypox case reported  in Cyprus

By Jonathan Shkurko012
collision
Nicosia General Hospital

A case of monkeypox was detected in Cyprus on Tuesday, according to a statement released by the health ministry.

The person infected is a 40-year-old man, who tested positive to monkeypox following a molecular laboratory test carried out by the microbiology laboratory of the Nicosia General Hospital.

The man had a recent travel history and presented clinical symptoms compatible with monkeypox.

The health ministry statement confirmed that all relevant protocols for the transport and management of the confirmed case were activated and that the 40-year-old is currently being kept in isolation and monitored at the Nicosia general hospital, the designated reference hospital for monkeypox.

Related Posts

Man linked to import of 132kg of cannabis arrested in Spain

Jonathan Shkurko

Subsidies for P/Vs for electric cars

Staff Reporter

Project to test water at Ayia Napa marina

Staff Reporter

Cyprus signs up for new vaccine against Covid-19

Nick Theodoulou

House rejects president’s electricity, fuel referrals (updated)

Staff Reporter

Second probe into HIO conflict of interest

Anna Savva
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign