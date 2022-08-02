August 2, 2022

Man linked to import of 132kg of cannabis arrested in Spain

By Jonathan Shkurko00
Limassol Court

A 46-year-old man who was arrested on Monday in Spain, in connection with case of trafficking of 132kg of cannabis, was remanded in custody for four days by Limassol District Court on Tuesday.

The suspect was detained in Spain after a joint operation of the Cyprus Drug  Squad (Ykan) and the Spanish police and was extradited to Cyprus.

According to a police statement released on Tuesday, a European arrest warrant had been issued against him by the Cypriot authorities, which linked him to the transfer of 132kg of cannabis of Cyprus last March.

The 132 kilograms of cannabis were located in a container at the Limassol port following a tip-off. Police and customs department officials discovered 24 pallets in several airtight plastic packages of the drug were hidden.

The joint operation involving Cypriot and Spanish police was coordinated by the Interpol office in Nicosia in the EU framework of international police cooperation.

 

