August 3, 2022

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEnvironment

Trees donated as part of Rotary Cyprus pollinator project

By Staff Reporter
Teachers from Iamatiki school, community leader of Eptagonia Panayiotis Tsolakis and Olga Panfilova Georgiou and Andri Varnava of Rotary Cyprus

On July 19 the Pollinator & Environmental Protection Tasks Force of Rotary Cyprus, represented by Rotaract & Rotary Club Nicosia – Aspelia and the Cyprus University of Technology, successfully donated almost 300 pollinator-friendly citrus trees to the Iamatikis public school in Eptagonia and the Eptagonia, Melini, Dierona and Arakapas villages, whose communities have been affected by fires.

The trees were orange, mandarin and lemon trees.

Andri Varnava, representing the Pollinator and Environmental team of Rotary Cyprus, gave a presentation to the students of the school about pollinators and their importance.

The trees were kindly sponsored by Phassouri Plantations.

To learn more about Rotary Cyprus and their pollinator project, please follow the link:

http://rotary-cyprus.org/projects/year-2020-2021/the-pollinator-project/

See their video here: https://youtu.be/Z3PD5hEca_c

rotary club 2

