Excavator leaves proposed asphalt factory site

An excavator sent to the Mitsero area to delineate a planned asphalt factory left early on Thursday morning, ending a three-day standoff at the site and clearing the way for demonstrators to suspend their protests.

The decision to halt the works came on Wednesday after the leaders of the 12 communities in the area received “verbal reassurances from the president’s office that the excavation works will not go forward for the time being”.

A meeting between the community leaders and President Nicos Anastasiades has been scheduled for August 25. Until then, no works at the site will be carried out.

Protesters, who had vowed to stay on site round the clock until the excavator leaves, have disbanded their makeshift camp and dispersed.

A prayer service was also held by priests from the region of the 12 affected communities on Kato Moni – Agios Ioannis road at 7am on Thursday.

The 12 communities argue that their area is already over-burdened with polluting units and that the proposed factory should be relocated elsewhere.

The recent developments come after days of tension, culminating with accusations of police brutality against the demonstrators.

However, on Wednesday, a police officers’ association rejected the accusation of police brutality during the protests.

The community leaders of Mitsero and Agrokipia, Andreas Kyriacou and Sotiris Kyriacou were arrested early on Tuesday for obstructing the progress of the excavator and for verbally insulting police. They were taken to Lakatamia police station where they were charged and released.

Following the arrests, the Cyprus environmental movement group (PKK) called for their release claiming police used “excessive force”. The NGO also called for an end to any work to install the “death factory”.

Political parties and other organisations also echoed the criticism of police.

Videos published on social media on Tuesday show the tense situation between the demonstrators and police officers, who pushed and shoved several people.

Following a public outcry accusing the police of excessive force use, the police officers’ association Isotita (Equality) said that the accusations are unfounded, adding that the issue started when an officer had to be taken to hospital after feeling ill due to the severe heat.

“What happened yesterday saddens us all,” Isotita head Nikos Loizides told the Cyprus Times.

“The pushing and the shoving only took place when police officers needed to create the space for their colleague to be taken to hospital.”

Loizides added that he understands the outcry stemming from the planned relocation of the asphalt plant in the area.

“There are police officers living in the area as well. But we have to maintain order. Justice needs to be sought in courts, through laws and regulations. Injustice is one thing and maintaining order is another,” Loizides said.