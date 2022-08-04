August 4, 2022

Weather forecast: Temperatures stuck at 40C inland

The summer grinds on with temperatures forecast to remain above the seasonal average over the next three days.

A yellow alert is in force from 11.00 am to 5.00 pm on Thursday, with the met office warning that the maximum temperature is expected to reach around 40C over inland areas and 32C in the higher mountains.

In its early morning forecast, the met office said that after local patchy fog and low cloud lift, Thursday will be mainly fine. Temperatures will rise to 40C inland, around 31C on the west coast, around 34C on the remaining coasts and around 32C in the higher mountains.

Thursday night will be mainly fine. Locally there will be increased low cloud, and in the early hours of the morning thin fog. Temperatures will fall to 22C inland, around 23C on the coast and around 20C in the mountains.

Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will be mainly fine with increased local low cloud and thin fog in the early hours of the morning.

Temperatures are expected to remain at the same levels over the next three days, above the seasonal average.

