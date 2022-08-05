August 5, 2022

Man arrested for cannabis possession

By Gina Agapiou
A 29-year-old man was remanded for seven days on Friday after officers found over a kilo of cannabis in his possession.

Nicosia police, following a tip-off, found the man together with another 29-year-old and two other men, aged 34 and 32 in a specific area in Nicosia with their vehicles on site a few minutes after midnight on Friday.

Police carried out a search of the suspect’s car, where they found 258 grammes of cannabis.

Later, officers searched the house of the Nicosia resident, and confiscated two plastic packages with 1,078 grammes of cannabis.

Nothing suspicious was found in the motorcycles of the three other men, police said.

