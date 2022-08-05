August 5, 2022

Three Covid deaths in the past week and 5,472 infections

The health ministry announced 28 Covid-19 deaths on Friday but 25 of the deaths did not occur in the past week, with some being added from January.

For the past week (July 29 onwards), the ministry announced three Covid-19 deaths: an 82-year-old woman on July 31, a 55-year-old man on August 1 along with a 92-year-old woman.

The ministry stated that the total Covid-19 deaths now number 1143.

It added that there are 71 Covid-19 patients receiving treatment, ten of whom are in serious condition – with seven being intubated and three others in the high dependency unit.

The ministry said that 84,505 tests were carried out during the past week which identified 5,472 positives – at a rate of 6.48 per cent. Total reported positives now number 568,383.

Chronologically, the other deaths announced are:

  • 70-year-old woman who died on 27/01/2022
  • 65-year-old man who died on 30/01/2022
  • 54-year-old man who died on 31/01/2022
  • 88-year-old woman who died on 04/02/2022
  • 81-year-old man who died on 11/02/2022
  • 82-year-old woman who died on 13/02/2022
  • 88-year-old woman who died on 21/02/2022
  • 45-year-old woman who died on 03/03/2022
  • 91-year-old woman who died on 06/03/2022
  • 78-year-old woman who died on 07/03/2022
  • 84-year-old woman who died on 12/03/2022
  • 74-year-old man who died on 28/03/2022
  • 77-year-old man who died on 06/04/2022
  • 88-year-old man who died on 06/04/2022
  • 92-year-old woman who died on 19/04/2022
  • 72-year-old man who died on 28/04/2022
  • 71-year-old woman who died on 14/05/2022
  • 82-year-old man who died on 18/05/2022
  • 78-year-old man who died on 30/05/2022
  • 69-year-old woman who died on 13/06/2022
  • 76-year-old man who died 20/06/2022
  • 84-year-old woman who died on 26/07/2022
  • 88-year-old woman who died on 27/07/2022
  • 89-year-old man who died on 28/07/2022
  • 63-year-old woman who died on 28/07/2022

 

 

