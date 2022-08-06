A minute with Marianna Socratous Fashion manager

Where do you live?

I live in Nicosia and I live alone at the moment.

What did you have for breakfast?

My breakfast includes two egg whites and avocado toast. It’s important to start the day with one of my favourite meals, it always makes my day.

Describe your perfect day

A day at the beach with my loved ones. I feel at peace at the beach. Getting to spend the day there and creating memories with my friends always makes me feel young and alive.

Best book ever read?

I Am Nujood, Age 10 and Divorced. I read this book when I was around 12 years old. A bit harsh but I loved reading books with deeper meanings and I still do. The story of Nujood made me realise that our world has a lot of issues like inequality between genders, child brides, and mistreatment. Moreover, it taught me that I can accomplish anything I want no matter what age and the situation I am in, I can fight through. This book is one of the reasons I am an active member in the movement Fashion Revolution which fights for fair working conditions and transparency within the fashion industry.

Best childhood memory?

Playing dress-up and cloths shopping by myself. I remember organising the dresses, selling the dresses, and putting them in nice packaging.

What is always in your fridge?

Ham, cheese & bread for a toastie. Which is my favourite late night snack.

What music are you listening to in the car?

Most of the time I listen to metal because I feel empowered. The rest of the time I enjoy psychedelic rock, especially from the British invasion era (1960s). Music has a huge influence on me, on my style, way of thinking and in general as a creative individual.

What’s your spirit animal?

A wolf. I can be an amazing team player but I thrive alone as well.

What are you most proud of?

I am most proud of my work in fashion since I discovered that this is my path. Since I started university I was always working, doing internships, especially during the summer breaks. I got involved in the fashion scene and worked with the most talented artists in Cyprus.

What movie scene has really stayed with you?

A scene from Hereditary. I remember the scene where the mother Annie discovered her daughter’s body. The scream just stayed with me. Maybe because I watched it a few months ago but I think it will always haunt me for a while. The pain a mother goes through when she loses her child. A little disturbing but as a fan of horror movies, intense scenes tend to stay with me.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

I would pick my godfather. He left so unexpectedly. I would love to see him for a while. We had a very special bond. A day doesn’t go by that I don’t think of him.

If you could time travel when/where would you go?

This is such a hard question for me. Every decade has its charm. I think the 1970s would be the era for me. During that time you could see so many different styles. Hippie, Glamour, Rock. They were more rebellious and ready to speak their minds as they were still affected by the Vietnam War. Many inspirations of mine come from that era, from architecture, and interior design to everyday life.

What is your greatest fear?

The sudden loss of a loved one. It’s not something I would wish for anyone!

What would you say to your 18-year-old self?

I would say that things might not go as planned and it’s for the best. Keep working and never lose your passion.

Name the one thing that would stop you dating someone

Rudeness and disrespect.

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?

Maybe I would buy my favourite coffee, take a walk at the beach, and have quality time with my loved ones.