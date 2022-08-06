August 6, 2022

LP to perform in Cyprus for the first time

By Eleni Philippou085
lp 3

With the arrival of autumn, an exciting musical happening will take place on the island as the American singer-songwriter LP will perform in Cyprus for the very first time. Laura Pergolizzi will travel to our corner of the Mediterranean this October for a one-night-only concert at Zante Venue in Limassol.

Producing indie-style music and well-known for her catchy lyrics and unique voice, LP has had phenomenal success in the international music scene since the release of her hit single Lost on You. The song reached number one in 17 countries and has been streamed over a billion times. Since then, the Italian-American has written songs for a huge number of artists including Cher, Rihanna, the Backstreet Boys, Mylene Farmer, Celine Dion, Christina Aguilera and others.

Her concert in Cyprus on October 2 will feature her greatest hits and showcase new songs from her latest studio album Churches, which was released at the end of 2021. This island stop is one of many for LP as she embarks on a world tour starting this summer to share her new music. From August onwards, LP and her band will perform in front of audiences in Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Italy, Germany, Poland, Switzerland, Lithuania, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and other countries before travelling to Cyprus this autumn and continuing her tour in Spain.

 

LP in Cyprus

American singer-songwriter performs in Cyprus for the first time. October 2. Zante Venue, Limassol. www.soldoutticketbox.com

