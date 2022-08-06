August 6, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man arrested for wreaking havoc in hospital

By Kyriacos Nicolaou00
Larnaca general hospital

A 21-year-old man was arrested on Friday for wreaking havoc at Larnaca general hospital, threatening hospital staff and damaging a police vehicle.

The man was taken to the hospital at 3.30 on Friday afternoon after he was injured in a car accident.

During medical examinations, the man refused to stay until the process was concluded and left the hospital.

However, the man returned to the hospital at 6.30pm and started to scream and threaten people in the emergency department.

Police officers who were stationed at the hospital approached the 21-year-old and tried to calm him down.

The man continued to scream and punched and broke the glass windows on two hospital doors, with the second punch further injuring him.

He then resisted arrest and also caused damage to the police vehicle used to transport him to the police station.

At the police station, the 21-year-old asked that he be taken back to Larnaca general hospital to receive further treatment.

But once there, the man once again refused to cooperate with doctors and nurses and was taken into custody for further investigation.

 

 

 

