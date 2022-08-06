Outdoor yoga season is on

Grab your towel, your yoga mat and your sunglasses and head to the beach for one of the many outdoor yoga classes that are on this season. As summer arrives and the island transforms into one giant beach hotspot, local yoga studios and wellness centres head outdoors to continue their classes. These weekly sessions, open for yogis of all levels, need no stretchy yoga pants as most simply wear their swimming suits to bend, stretch and find flow. Amidst the August heat, vinyasa, SUP, hatha and more yoga practices take place in scenic locations.
Cocoon Wellness Centre, a Nicosia-based studio is moving to Larnaca this month for a series of classes every Saturday held at Windsurfing zone – All You Can Surf. Every Saturday morning at 8am, participants can join certified SUP, hatha and aerial yoga teacher and trainer Egli Ioannou for an hour-long SUP yoga class. SUP board rentals are included in the €20 fee so participants do not need to bring anything but themselves and a beach towel to the class.
On Thursday 11, as the August full moon shines in its full glory, Cocoon Wellness Centre organises an evening SUP yoga session to take it all in. This class will begin at 8pm with a ten-minute hatha yoga session on the grass before the class goes into the water.
Another full moon yoga event will take place on Thursday 11 but at Limassol’s Governor’s Beach. Organised by Open Heart, this slow-flow yoga class will start around 7pm and will include meditation for grounding and releasing energy. The one-and-a-half-hour class will end with a circle where participants will receive a simple practice that can be done on the end of each cycle of the moon as a process of introspection and release.
Central Limassol has another weekly yoga class to offer as Kalyana Yoga heads to Dassoudi Beach every Tuesday evening for a practice. Between 7pm and 8pm mindful yogis gather for a one-hour yoga session that flows through pranayama, leading body and mind to open up and clear the way to feel centred. The class practices under the trees at Dassoudi facing the sea nearby the Pizza Hut area and is open to all levels of yogis, though some knowledge of basic poses is recommended. With an abundance of picturesque seaside locations and even more yoga studios island-wide, there are plenty of opportunities to connect within and find the flow amidst the summer craze. Swimsuit on, yoga mat in hand and you are good to go!
SUP Yoga Class
Guided by Egli Ioannou, organised by the Cocoon Wellness Centre. Every Saturday in August. Windsurfing zone – All You Can Surf, Larnaca. 8am-9.15am. €20 including paddle rental. Tel: 99-325558
Full Moon SUP Yoga
Guided by Egli Ioannou, organised by the Cocoon Wellness Centre. August 11. Windsurfing zone – All You Can Surf, Larnaca. 8pm-9.15pm. €25 including paddle rental. Tel: 99-325558
Full Moon Yoga and Meditation
Slow flow yoga and meditation by Open Heart. August 11. Governor’s Beach, Limassol. 7pm. €10. Tel: 99-818359