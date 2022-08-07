August 7, 2022

Temperatures fall slightly, more cloudy over next few days

Temperatures on Sunday and for the coming days will be slightly down on what it has been over the past two weeks, the met office said on Sunday.

Sunday should see some increased cloud in the afternoon while the barometer is expected to come in at 37C inland, around 33C on the south and east coast, 31C on the west coast, 34C on the north coast and 28C in the mountains. It is likely to be quite windy along the coast as well.

Overnight, temperatures will fall to 20C inland, 24C on the west coast, 22C along the south and east coasts and 17C in the mountains.

On Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday the weather will be mostly clear but at intervals there will be increased cloud that may bring isolated rain, mainly in the mountains and in the west of the island

The temperature is not expected to change appreciably until Wednesday where it will hover around the seasonal average.

