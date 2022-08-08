August 8, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Innovative real estate web platform now up and running

By Christodoulos Mavroudis00

The council of real estate agents announced on Monday that its new website is up and running enabling the public to view the latest real estate listings available for purchase or rent as well as useful information on the market and on registered and licensed real estate agents.

“We feel very satisfied and proud with this new tool that we have prepared. We are opening a reliable window in the offering of services in this sector and in this way strengthen real estate agents’ efforts in such a highly competitive environment,” Marinos Kynaigirou president of the council noted in the announcement.

Ktimatomesites.com allows for licensed real estate agents to post the available properties from their portfolios free of charge, thus giving the opportunity to interested members of the public to be informed and turn to a professional real estate agent to guide them appropriately in their next move.

“The ultimate goal is to strengthen the role of registered real estate agents and to crack down on the illegal practicing of the profession,” the announcement adds

The public can now choose from a plethora of properties available “while avoiding any illegal and damaging processes,” the announcement concludes.

