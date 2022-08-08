August 8, 2022

Why cute co-ords are the solution to every summer style dilemma

By CM Guest Columnist01
web asos design curve linen suit in lilac
ASOS Design Curve Linen Suit in Lilac, £66; Topshop Reef High Ruched Sandal in Yellow, £40 available from ASOS (bag, stylist's own). PA Photo/Handout.

By Katie Wright

Summer is when many of us feel more adventurous with our wardrobes, embracing bold hues and prints in a way we might not during the colder months.

This year, it’s easier than ever to zhuzh up to your look, thanks to the myriad of matching sets perfect for everything from trendy weddings and lazy weekends, to city break sightseeing and sundowner cocktails.

What’s more, these tops and bottoms can be styled separately – giving you more bang for your buck, and making them ideal for packing when you’re heading off on holiday.

Here are some of the most stylish ways to wear colourful co-ords this season…

hush heather relaxed linen shirt and shorts
Hush Heather Relaxed Linen Shirt, £50 (was £69); Relaxed Linen Shorts, £40 (were £55); Kapalua Studded Sandals, £65 (were £99), available from Hush. PA Photo/Handout.

Bright and breezy

What could be more appealing on a hot summer’s day than throwing on a pair of elasticated waist shorts and a loose top?

In beautifully bright colours and breathable fabrics, these co-ords are edgy enough to look like you’ve made an effort (particularly when teamed with on-trend chunky sandals and a cross-body camera bag), while still being cool and casual.

 

river island pink printed cami top and tie waist shorts
River Island Pink Printed Cami Top, £20; Pink Printed Frill Tie Waist Shorts, £29, available from River Island. PA Photo/Handout.

Pretty prints

A chic day-to-night option, printed co-ords can be dressed down with sandals or white trainers and a tote, or elevated with wedge heels and gold jewellery.

Try monochrome gingham with espadrilles and a floppy straw hat for a laid-back French girl vibe. Sunset tones and silky fabrics are ready for cocktail parties and boogieing on the dancefloor.

 

Short suits

Tailoring continues to be a huge trend, with short suits taking over as summer’s hottest occasionwear look.

Want to be the best-dressed wedding guest? A tailored twinset in a pastel hue is what you need. Opt for an oversized longline jacket, or a cropped style paired with high-waisted shorts.

 

