August 9, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Over half of Paphos traffic fines handed out for speeding

By Staff Reporter0129
File photo

Paphos police carried out a crackdown operation on Monday to curb speeding and other traffic violations. In the context of the wide-spread operation within the Paphos district, over sixty drivers were booked it was announced on Tuesday.

According to the police spokesperson, the majority of fines, that is thirty-four of the sixty-four, were handed out for exceeding the speed limits.

Concerted operations will continue, the spokesman said.

