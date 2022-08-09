Why you should consider moving to Cyprus

Cyprus is a place that is a traditional island paradise, which is why it is called the ‘Jewel of The Mediterranean’. If you want to improve your quality of life, soak up some sun, or just get away from modern life and move somewhere else, then you should consider a move to Cyprus. Here’s why.

It has very high healthcare standards

You can find good quality healthcare in Cyprus, and you can also pick between public and private healthcare. If you have an EU health card you can get free medical care at the point of delivery for everyone from the National Healthcare System. If not, you can sign up for the healthcare system. Additionally, you will get free emergency care at government hospitals for everyone, and all the main cities have these government-run hospitals.

There is a high standard of basic healthcare in the country that can solve a lot of small problems, and you are not required to get any vaccinations because the rate of infectious diseases has been low for many years.

The island is slow-paced and focuses on relaxation

If you live in a large city or a place where you can hustle and bustle all the time, and you feel like all you do is run the rat race, then you need to take some of the money you have earned and hire an International removals to Cyprus company. They will get you all packed up and moved to Cyprus in no time, and then you can find a place on the island that can reintroduce balance into your life.

Even if you haven’t learned too much Greek, you will learn the phrase ‘Siga, Siga’ which translates to ‘slowly, slowly’ and you will hear it said by everyone. The people of Cyprus will teach you that every single experience you have is to be enjoyed and milked fully of everything it has to offer.

Meals and coffee breaks are savored and unhurried, everything is slowed down and calm, and you will also find that you can take the time to do very important things right. Additionally, family, friendship, and open spaces are all very highly prioritized.

The cost of living is low compared to the rest of the western world

There is a very low cost of living in Cyprus, with many people estimating that the cost of living is anywhere from 20-50% lower than living in Britain, and the cost of living is about 25% cheaper than living in other European countries. Additionally, there are a lot of options for living in Cyprus both on a budget and also if you have some more room in your wallet. One-bedroom apartments can come at around 550 euros per month, while a three-bedroom family-sized place runs at about 800 euros per month.

There are also low-income tax rates, a limited capital gains tax, low taxes for corporations, and also no taxes on inheritance. If you want to work and make some serious money, or if you want to retire and not worry about taxes cleaning out your savings, then Cyprus can be very good for you.

An international culture and a rich history

Along with the native population, a large number of immigrants from all over the world are coming to Cyprus due to a lot of the reasons listed above. The education is fantastic and top-notch, and you can also soak in an international culture naturally. If you like to learn more about the world, make new people and meet new friends, and rub shoulders with other cultures, then you should head to Cyprus.

Additionally, Cyrpus has a rich history and a lot of ruins for the history buff to explore. It hosted the Ottoman Empire, the British Empire, the Greeks, the Romans, and even the Knights Templar. There’s a lot to learn about this small island and how it became what it is today, and if you love history and want to examine the island, then you can do so.

Plenty of sun and fresh air

Finally, if you want to really improve your health, then you need to come to Cyprus solely for the fresh air and the sun. Cyprus is your traditional island paradise, with warm sand, clear oceans, and also fresh air with very limited pollution levels. Cyprus doesn’t have the same heavy levels of industry that a lot of other places do, so the air is a lot cleaner and that can improve your health.

If you want to move to Cyprus, then you are going to find a lot of reasons to go! So what are you waiting for, start packing!